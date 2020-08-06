PAEZ, PEDRO FRANQUELY 08/05/2020
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 200
FEDERAL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: FEDE
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 7:58 pm