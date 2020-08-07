PERRY, NICHOLAS CLYDE 08/06/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 170
FAIL TO APPEAR FOR JURY SERVICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 9:01 pm