WHITEHURST, DWAYNE 08/12/2020
Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 9:57 pm