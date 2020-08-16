CLARK, AQUILLA MELASONE 08/16/2020
Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 192
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
