PINKHAM, JOHN CLIFTON 08/16/2020
Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 198
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 8:25 pm
Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 8:25 pm