JONES, JAUQUAZ MIKAL 08/22/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185
FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 10:33 pm