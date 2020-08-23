GARDNER, WILLIAM ALEC 08/23/2020
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 205
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 10:54 pm