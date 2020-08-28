SMITLEY, JOSHUA ZANE 08/26/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 160
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SMITLEY, JOSHUA ZANE 08/26/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 160
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET