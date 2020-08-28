SHARP, CLINTON RAY 08/27/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 176
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE-VIOL OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
