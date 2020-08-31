MITCHELL, ANDY CURTIS 08/30/2020
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 240
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 8:51 pm
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 8:51 pm