MITCHELL, MICHAEL TAIMARK 09/03/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 193
DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
