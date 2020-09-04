GOURAS, MELISSA LEANNE 09/03/2020
Age: 31 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 120
PROBATION VIOLATION-OUT OF COUNTY-COMMON LAW UTTERING - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
