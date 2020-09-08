WILLIAMS, KARI LOVELL 09/07/2020
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 130
SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 12:15 am