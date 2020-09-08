FARMER, RONALD DEANDRE 09/07/2020
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 190
FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 9:02 pm