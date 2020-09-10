JONES, CANDI 09/09/2020
Age: 48 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180
FTA - ASSUALT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 9:13 pm