COOPER, MALIK RASHAAD 09/10/2020
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 130
AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $85000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COOPER, MALIK RASHAAD 09/10/2020
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 130
AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $85000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET