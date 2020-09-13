WILLIAMS, PATTIE ELIZABETH 09/10/2020
Age: 55 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 240
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
