BLOUNT, TIMOTHY EARL 09/11/2020
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 210
POSSESION SCHEDULE I CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
