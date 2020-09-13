BLACK, DEMARCUS TROYDELL 09/11/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150
TRESPASSING - 2ND DEGREE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
