PENLEY, AMANDA 09/11/2020

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120

PV- LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PV- LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET