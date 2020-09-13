MOORE, J BRIAN YARRELL 09/11/2020
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 220
FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
