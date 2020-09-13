ROUSE, MYRON VASHON 09/11/2020
Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 210
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ROUSE, MYRON VASHON 09/11/2020
Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 210
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET