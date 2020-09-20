CAHOON, LYNDIE LEA 09/18/2020
Age: 44 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 150
LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CAHOON, LYNDIE LEA 09/18/2020
Age: 44 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 150
LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET