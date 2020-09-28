JOYNER, RANDY CRAIG 09/28/2020
Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 205
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 9:46 pm