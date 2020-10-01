LEGGETT, DAVID EARL 09/30/2020
Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 130
VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS: PERSON CHARGED WITH DOMESTI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
