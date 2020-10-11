BROOKS, TERRANCE DALE 10/09/2020
Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 195
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 12, 2020 @ 12:38 am
