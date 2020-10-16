STRICKLAND, MARK ALLEN 10/15/2020
Age: 56 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $501000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
