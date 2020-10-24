CANNON, BRANDON LAMAR 10/23/2020
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 180
CARRY CONCEALED GUN - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 24, 2020 @ 9:11 pm
