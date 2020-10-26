ROBINSON, INDIA SHANE 10/25/2020
Age: 33 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 165
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ROBINSON, INDIA SHANE 10/25/2020
Age: 33 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 165
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET