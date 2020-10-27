BULLOCK, MELANIE JOYCE 10/26/2020
Age: 60 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 140
OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
