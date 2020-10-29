CARTER, MONCHEL JANAY 10/28/2020
Age: 33 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 160
FTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 10:08 pm
