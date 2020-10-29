JOHNSON, JENNIFER MARIE 10/29/2020
Age: 37 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 210
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 9:07 pm
