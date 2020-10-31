BEDDARD, THOMAS KEVIN 10/31/2020
Age: 46 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 208
OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
