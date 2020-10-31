MCLAWHORN, MARIO LAQUAN 10/31/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 166
FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MCLAWHORN, MARIO LAQUAN 10/31/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 166
FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET