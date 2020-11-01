WILLIAMS, MNAMDI OBINNA 11/01/2020
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 162
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
