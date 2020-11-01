MCCLOUD, PHIL GREGORY 11/01/2020
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 250
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MCCLOUD, PHIL GREGORY 11/01/2020
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 250
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET