RODGERS, DESIRAE DONISHA 11/02/2020
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 200
MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
RODGERS, DESIRAE DONISHA 11/02/2020
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 200
MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET