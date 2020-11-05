HARVEY, QUAASHUN DEMETRIUS 11/04/2020
Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 5, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
