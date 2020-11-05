PHELPS, JEFFERY MICHAEL 11/04/2020
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 130
PROBATION VIOLATION: DISCHG FIREARM-OCC PROPE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 5, 2020 @ 9:20 pm
