BROCKHUM, KIM 11/04/2020
Age: 45 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150
COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 5, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
