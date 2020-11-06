PURVIS, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 11/05/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE- VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
