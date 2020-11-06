WOOTEN, JALAH MONE 11/05/2020
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 125
MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
