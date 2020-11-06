CHEEK, JAMES MAURICE 11/05/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHEEK, JAMES MAURICE 11/05/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET