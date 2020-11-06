DANIELS, DE`ANTE LAQUEZ 11/05/2020
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
