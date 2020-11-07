SANDERSON, DARLA NICOLE 11/06/2020
Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 108
FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANDERSON, DARLA NICOLE 11/06/2020
Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 108
FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET