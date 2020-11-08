HARRISON, JESSICA RENEE 11/07/2020
Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 220
FTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HARRISON, JESSICA RENEE 11/07/2020
Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 220
FTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET