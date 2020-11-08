FREEMAN, LEROY JUNIOR 11/07/2020
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 160
FTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FREEMAN, LEROY JUNIOR 11/07/2020
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 160
FTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET