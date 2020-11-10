BRITT, RACHEL LATOYA 11/09/2020
Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 290
FTA MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRITT, RACHEL LATOYA 11/09/2020
Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 290
FTA MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET