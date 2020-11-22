Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE RIVER NEAR WILLIAMSTON AFFECTING MARTIN COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. * AT 7:00 PM EST SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:00 PM EST SUNDAY WAS 15.7 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 6.9 FEET FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER CAN BE EXPECTED. &&