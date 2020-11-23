TVRDY, JAROD STEVEN 11/22/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 190
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TVRDY, JAROD STEVEN 11/22/2020
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 190
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET